Bridlington RNLI team called to assist local fishing boat after it struck a wind turbine

Bridlington’s Anthony Patrick Jones boat was launched at 2.30am in response to assist the Humber lifeboat after a call from the Coastguard to aid the recovery of a local fishing vessel that had struck a wind turbine south of Hornsea.

A Bridlington RNLI spokesperson said: “Upon arrival, Bridlington RNLI sent two volunteer crew members aboard the fishing vessel which was safely escorted back to Bridlington harbour.

“The vessel had three crew aboard and they were checked by the Bridlington crew. Two of the fishermen had received minor injuries.

The fishing vessel was brought back to the harbour under its own power and the Bridlington lifeboat arrived back at the beach at 6:32am. Photo: Mike Milner/RNLI