Bridlington RNLI team’s £1,181 surprise donation from town dips organiser

Bridlington RNLI crew members said it was a lovely surprise when Steve Tighe, the organiser of the annual Christmas day dips, paid a visit to the station to present them with a cheque for £1,181.

A spokesman for Bridlington RNLI said: “The Bridlington Lifeboat team had a lovely surprise earlier this month.

“Steve Tighe, the organiser of the annual Christmas day dips, popped in to present us with a cheque for £1,181 that was raised at the unofficial dip in 2020 when Covid restrictions prevented the full event.

“Thank you Steve, to all the brave dippers and, of course, everyone who donated money during the dips.”

○ The RNLI has released a YouTube video of some of the dramatic rescues in all weather conditions around the country during 2021.