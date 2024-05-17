RNLI Crew Helmets - Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

Bridlington RNLI are to hold an event especially for children as part of the continuing RNLI200 celebrations with a ‘Crew for the Day’ event.

As part of the RNLI200 celebrations in the organisation’s bicentenary year, the volunteers at Bridlington RNLI will be holding a ‘Crew for the Day’ for youngsters at Bridlington Lifeboat Station on Saturday, May 25.

The event will take place between 10am-2pm and will give children an insight into what it takes to be a volunteer crew member for the day.

On the day there will be that chance to learn new skills, complete challenges, meet current volunteers, ranging from fundraisers to boat crew, as well as the opportunity to see how the Lifeboat Station works.

The event, which is primarily aimed at youngsters aged from seven years old to teenagers, is totally free for all who attend, and there will be a range of activities to complete.

All ages are welcome to attend.

There will also be the chance to view artwork produced by students at East Riding College Bridlington on the theme of the RNLI.

These will be displayed in the visitor's centre for one day only.

Anna Needham, Bridlington RNLI volunteer who is the lead on this event said: “2024 is a wonderful milestone for us to reach, the RNLI would not have been successful for the past 200 years without the many volunteers since the organisation was formed in 1824.