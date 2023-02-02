The service takes place at 10:30am on Sunday February 12, when volunteers from RNLI Bridlington will lay a wreath at the Great Gale Memorial.

The Great Gale was a horrific storm which hit the East Yorkshire Coast on February 10, 1871.

Over 100 vessels were lost along the east coast during the storm.

Many of the Great Gale victims are buried in a mass grave at Priory Church and a service has been held at the church every February since the tragedy.

In the Bridlington Bay, at least 23 ships ran aground or were smashed against the harbour walls. It is estimated that 70 seamen died.

During the storm, both Bridlington RNLI lifeboats were launched multiple times and both crews saved several lives.

Tragically, while the RNLI Harbinger tried to save the crew of the brig Delta, a huge wave engulfed both boats.

The Harbinger capsized and six of the nine local lifeboat men drowned.

Most of the vessels lost in the Great Gale were carrying overloaded cargoes of coal- to this day traces of coal can be found on Bridlington beach.

Steve Emmerson, Bridlington RNLI Coxswain, said: ‘There have been many rescues over the years for the numerous lifeboat stations along the east coast, some of which sadly resulted in the loss of lives.

“The Great Gale of 1871 was one of the worst storms along this coast in maritime history and hopefully will never be repeated.

“It is important to remember those that died that fateful day, not only the lifeboat crews who perished, but also the many sailors who were never to return to their loved ones.

“It is hoped that we never see such a tragedy ever again. At Bridlington RNLI we continue, like all the lifeboat crews before us, to save lives at sea.”

The Reverend Christine Strand said: "Bridlington Priory is privileged to be holding the annual Great Gale Service."

The Reverend Christine Strand, Associate Minister of Bridlington Priory, who will conduct the service said: “It’s an opportunity to remember those who died that fateful day in February 1871, and to acknowledge the challenging work of our Bridlington RNLI volunteers who continue to risk their lives to save others.

“It is an honour to welcome the local RNLI team to the service and to learn more about the RNLI through their displays”.

To find out more about the memorial service visit: https://bridlingtonpriory.co.uk/events/great-gale-service-2023/ .

To find out more about Bridlington RNLI visit https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeboat-stations/bridlington-lifeboat-station

