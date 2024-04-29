The event will commence at Bridlington Lifeboat Station on Wednesday May 1. Photo courtesy of Girlguiding North East England and Mike Milner/RNLI.

The water safety education resource called ‘Mayday, Mayday’, focuses on four key safety messages and has been developed so that all age sections of Girlguiding can use it (Rainbows 4-7, Brownies 7-10, Guides 10-14 and Rangers 14-18).

It will be launched at Bridlington Lifeboat Station on the May 1 with representatives from the RNLI and Girlguiding North East.

Simon Bristow, RNLI Water Safety Education Manager, said: "We know that educating young people about water safety is fundamental to saving lives and is a core part of the RNLI’s prevention work. The more young people we can reach with our water safety messages, the more lives we can save now and in the future.

“So we’re delighted to be collaborating with Girlguiding North East England, one of the regions of Girlguiding, the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated to girls aged 4-18.”

Linda Grant, Chief Commissioner for Girlguiding North East England, said: “We are very excited to be launching a new partnership between Girlguiding North East England and the RNLI.

“With hundreds of miles of coastline along the North East, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire coast, plus inland waterways and lakes, our young members are often taking part in adventurous activities on the water, we are delighted that they will be able to learn more about water safety in a fun and engaging way.

“We can’t wait for our young members to find out more about the fantastic work of the RNLI, hear inspiring stories from female members of the lifeboat crews and find out more about the varying roles that RNLI volunteers get up to.’

In 2021 the ‘Mayday, Mayday’ resource rolled out in the South West Girlguiding region where many young girls have been taught the lifesaving skills.

Mr Bristow said: “The idea behind this brilliant partnership came from Deborah Meadows, one of our Water Safety Education Volunteers based at Bembridge Lifeboat Station.

“Deborah also has many voluntary roles within Girlguiding South West England including Trainer Qualification Co-ordinator for the region, and a Rainbow and Brownie Leader on the Isle of Wight.”

Ms Meadows is one of the thousands of volunteers that make up both Girlguiding and the RNLI.

Ms Meadows said: “As a volunteer with my local Rainbow and Brownie unit and as part of the RNLI Water Safety Team, I know firsthand the impact this kind of partnership can have.

“At its core this collaboration is about sharing key messages that will ultimately save lives – but it’s also a fantastic way to introduce young girls to the potential opportunities an organisation like the RNLI has to offer.

“As a world-leading search and rescue organisation/charity there is a huge variety of volunteer and career opportunities. These range from operational roles like flying hovercrafts and lifeguarding beaches, to data analysis, fundraising and building the lifeboats of the future.”

This collaboration isn’t the first time Girlguiding and the RNLI have come together to save lives. Back in 1940 during World War II, the Girl Guides raised £5000 for a self-righting motor-class lifeboat as one of the targets of the Guide Gift Week appeal.