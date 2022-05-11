Bridlington RNLI to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a special street party at the lifeboat station

The Queen has been Patron of the RNLI since 1952 and has officially recognised the efforts made by hundreds of RNLI volunteers towards saving lives at sea by awarding them in her twice yearly honours lists. Photo courtesy of RNLI/Nigel Millard

The Bridlington RNLI team will celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign by holding a Platinum Jubilee street party on Saturday, June 4.

The event, at the lifeboat station, will take place between 10am and 4pm.

The Queen has been patron of the RNLI since 1952 and has officially recognised the efforts made by hundreds of RNLI volunteers towards saving lives at sea by awarding them in her twice yearly honours lists.

Unofficially, Her Majesty has recognised the efforts of hundreds more volunteers in person during the RNLI events she has attended over the years.

Coxwain Steve Emmerson said: “The Bridlington RNLI team will celebrate in style.

“We welcome everyone to come along and enjoy a very British street party atmosphere with music from the decades of the Queen’s reign.

“There will be live music to dance to, tea, coffee and soft drinks, plus Bridlington Gold Radio will be broadcasting ‘live’.

“So get flasks out, prepare those sandwiches, cook those sausage rolls and head down for a fun day with our charity.