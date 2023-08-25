Bridlington RNLI to offer tours of the lifeboat station to showcase life saving work

The lifeboat station tours also include checking out the crew’s boats which are regularly called out to incidents along the coast.

The tours also include checking out the crew’s boats which are regularly called out to incidents along the coast.

A spokesperson said: “This is a great opportunity to see how your local Lifeboat Crew go to work Saving Lives at Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's also a fantastic way to meet the other volunteers who help to make the Bridlington Lifeboat Station such a central part of this coastal community.

"The next station tours will take place on Saturday, September 23 to coincide with the Supercars in Bridlington event.