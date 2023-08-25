Bridlington RNLI to offer tours of the lifeboat station to showcase life saving work
The tours also include checking out the crew’s boats which are regularly called out to incidents along the coast.
A spokesperson said: “This is a great opportunity to see how your local Lifeboat Crew go to work Saving Lives at Sea.
"It's also a fantastic way to meet the other volunteers who help to make the Bridlington Lifeboat Station such a central part of this coastal community.
"The next station tours will take place on Saturday, September 23 to coincide with the Supercars in Bridlington event.
Bookings for the tours can be made at the Bridlington RNLI shop on the Spa Promenade or via the telephone on 01262 671936.