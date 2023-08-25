News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Bridlington RNLI to offer tours of the lifeboat station to showcase life saving work

Bridlington RNLI team volunteers are offering tours of the lifeboat station to show members of the public exactly what it takes to keep the vital rescue service running.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
The lifeboat station tours also include checking out the crew’s boats which are regularly called out to incidents along the coast.The lifeboat station tours also include checking out the crew’s boats which are regularly called out to incidents along the coast.
The lifeboat station tours also include checking out the crew’s boats which are regularly called out to incidents along the coast.

The tours also include checking out the crew’s boats which are regularly called out to incidents along the coast.

A spokesperson said: “This is a great opportunity to see how your local Lifeboat Crew go to work Saving Lives at Sea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's also a fantastic way to meet the other volunteers who help to make the Bridlington Lifeboat Station such a central part of this coastal community.

"The next station tours will take place on Saturday, September 23 to coincide with the Supercars in Bridlington event.

Bookings for the tours can be made at the Bridlington RNLI shop on the Spa Promenade or via the telephone on 01262 671936.

Related topics:Bridlington RNLILifeboat crewBridlingtonSupercars