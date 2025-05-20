Bridlington RNLI urges people to Float to Live

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is today (Tuesday May 20) launching its Float to Live campaign, urging people to remember a single piece of advice which could help save their life if they are struggling in the water.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RNLI is urging people to 'Float to Live', as new research released today by the charity reveals that, while 85% of people in the UK plan to visit the coast this summer, a worrying 76% would not think to try and float as their first action if they found themselves struggling in the water.*

486 people accidentally lost their lives at the coast between 2019 and 2023.**

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The single piece of advice which the RNLI is urging the public to remember, share and practise is: If you find yourself struggling in water, Float to Live.

Float To Live - Sand Art

Bob Taylor, Bridlington RNLI volunteer Water Safety Officer, said: “Instinctively, most people who find themselves struggling in the water will begin to panic, swim, or thrash about. We’re urging people to ignore this instinct and remember to float: Tilt your head back, with your ears submerged. Relax and try to breathe normally. Move your hands and legs to help you stay afloat if you need to. It’s fine if your legs sink – we all float differently. By doing this, you give yourself the chance to rest and recover your breathing. Once you’ve regained control of your breathing, you can call for help or swim to safety.

“RNLI lifeboat crews and lifeguards save hundreds of lives at the coast each year but, sadly, there are still around 140 people who accidentally lose their lives in UK and Irish coastal waters each year. We’re urging people to remember, practise and share the float technique to help save more lives.”

Bob continued: “The seas around our coasts are cold enough all year-round to trigger cold water shock, while waves and rip currents can overpower even the most experienced water users. Many people who end up in danger at the coast every year never planned to enter the water, so this advice could be a lifesaver for anyone who is heading to the water – even those who are experienced, and those who have no plans to enter the water.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity’s advice for anyone struggling in the water is ‘Float to Live’:

Tilt your head back, with your ears submerged

Relax and try to breathe normally

Move your hands and feet to help you stay afloat

It’s fine if your legs sink, we all float differently

Practise floating in a local pool if you can.

If you see someone else struggling in water:

Call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

Tell the person to relax and float on their back.

Throw something buoyant to help them stay afloat.