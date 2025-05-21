Volunteer crew Pete Sanderson has now passed out as an ALB afloat mechanic. Photo courtesy of RNLI/Mike Milner.

Bridlington RNLI are pleased to announce volunteer crew Pete Sanderson has now passed out as an ALB afloat mechanic.

After many months of training and a number of assessments from an external assessor at sea, today (May 21) Mr Sanderson has successfully passed.

Mechanics are trained to start and stop the boat, manage emergency procedures and deal with defects in the engine operating machinery.

While at sea, the mechanic is responsible for fire safety and fire emergency procedures, rectifying minor mechanical problems and ensuring that equipment is running safely. A spokesperson from the Bridlington RNLI said: “Congratulations Pete – from everyone at Bridlington lifeboat station!”