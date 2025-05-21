Bridlington RNLI volunteer passes test with flying colours

By Claudia Bowes
Published 21st May 2025, 14:43 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 14:43 BST
Volunteer crew Pete Sanderson has now passed out as an ALB afloat mechanic. Photo courtesy of RNLI/Mike Milner.placeholder image
Volunteer crew Pete Sanderson has now passed out as an ALB afloat mechanic. Photo courtesy of RNLI/Mike Milner.
Bridlington RNLI are pleased to announce volunteer crew Pete Sanderson has now passed out as an ALB afloat mechanic.

After many months of training and a number of assessments from an external assessor at sea, today (May 21) Mr Sanderson has successfully passed.

Mechanics are trained to start and stop the boat, manage emergency procedures and deal with defects in the engine operating machinery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While at sea, the mechanic is responsible for fire safety and fire emergency procedures, rectifying minor mechanical problems and ensuring that equipment is running safely. A spokesperson from the Bridlington RNLI said: “Congratulations Pete – from everyone at Bridlington lifeboat station!”

Related topics:Bridlington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us