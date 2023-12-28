Bridlington RNLI want to hear your rescue stories to celebrate 200 years of 'Saving Lives at Sea'

2024 is a huge year for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution as it celebrates 200 years of ‘Saving Lives at Sea’.

2024 is a huge year for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution as it celebrates 200 years of ‘Saving Lives at Sea’. (Pic: RNLI/Mike Milner)

To commemorate this milestone, the volunteers at Bridlington RNLI will be holding several events throughout the year, details of which will be released over the next few months.

To commemorate RNLI200 at Bridlington RNLI, the crew are hoping to speak with anyone who has been part of a Bridlington RNLI rescue over the years by the crew and what the RNLI means to you and your loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you want to get involved, think you could help by telling us your story, get in touch. It does not matter how big, how small or what the rescue was, the RNLI just want you to tell them what that rescue meant to you and your family, did it change your life or inspire you to help others or even volunteer for any organisation?

Lynn Shaw, Bridlington RNLI Chair said: “2024 is going to be a huge year not only for volunteers of Bridlington RNLI but also for the whole organisation.

"Not only do we want to celebrate and tell the story of the past 200 years, as we get ready to celebrate our bicentennial, but we would so much like to be able to speak to anyone out of the organisation who is willing to tell us how a previous rescue has affected them.

"So, if you have a story to tell us, please get in touch”.