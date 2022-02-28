Bridlington RNLI’s appeal for further details on Lifeboat Guild’s embroidered signature cloths
The Bridlington RNLI team is asking local residents for their help and knowledge about the background of three Bridlington’s Ladies Lifeboat Guild embroidered signature cloths.
During the recent Great Gale service at the Bridlington Priory Church, three large embroidered table cloths were placed on display.
These cloths were all embroidered with the signatures of supporters of the Bridlington RNLI who all paid to have their names placed on the cloths along with the crew of the Bridlington Lifeboats over the three specific years 1956, 1983 and 1991.
The first of these cloths was embroidered by Evelyn Burch who was a member of the now obsolete Bridlington Ladies Lifeboat Guild which was made to raise money for the RNLI Bridlington.
She was an extremely skilled embroiderer and charged RNLI Lifeboat supporters a shilling to have their names embroidered on the cloth, the first of which raised £10.
A spokesman said: “RNLI Bridlington is currently in possession of the table cloths which includes the signatures of some well-known people from the world of entertainment such as Les Dawson, Paul Shane and Danny la Rue who all performed at the Bridlington Spa.
“One of the Bridlington RNLI long-time supporters has painstakingly compiled a list of signatories and it is hoped to find out more about the cloths.
“It is hoped that more information can be obtained in relation to the cloths and the ladies who embroidered them and especially in relation to Mrs Burch.
“Any help in expanding on the history and knowledge of these tablecloths would be gratefully received.”
Visit www.facebook.com/BridlingtonLifeboats to find out more information about the cloths.