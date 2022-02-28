Bridlington RNLI’s appeal for further details on Lifeboat Guild’s embroidered signature cloths

RNLI Bridlington is currently in possession of the table cloths which include the signatures of some well-known people from the world of entertainment such as Les Dawson, Paul Shane and Danny la Rue who all performed at the Bridlington Spa. Photo courtesy of RNLI/Mike Milner

During the recent Great Gale service at the Bridlington Priory Church, three large embroidered table cloths were placed on display.

These cloths were all embroidered with the signatures of supporters of the Bridlington RNLI who all paid to have their names placed on the cloths along with the crew of the Bridlington Lifeboats over the three specific years 1956, 1983 and 1991.

The first of these cloths was embroidered by Evelyn Burch who was a member of the now obsolete Bridlington Ladies Lifeboat Guild which was made to raise money for the RNLI Bridlington.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This RNLI cloth was signed by Paul Shane, the popular Hi-de-Hi! actor. Photo by Mike Milner/RNLI

She was an extremely skilled embroiderer and charged RNLI Lifeboat supporters a shilling to have their names embroidered on the cloth, the first of which raised £10.

A spokesman said: “RNLI Bridlington is currently in possession of the table cloths which includes the signatures of some well-known people from the world of entertainment such as Les Dawson, Paul Shane and Danny la Rue who all performed at the Bridlington Spa.

“One of the Bridlington RNLI long-time supporters has painstakingly compiled a list of signatories and it is hoped to find out more about the cloths.

“It is hoped that more information can be obtained in relation to the cloths and the ladies who embroidered them and especially in relation to Mrs Burch.

The cloths were all embroidered with the signatures of supporters of the Bridlington RNLI. Photo by RNLI/Mike Milner

“Any help in expanding on the history and knowledge of these tablecloths would be gratefully received.”