Bridlington RNLI's Easter craft day hailed ‘a huge success’
An RNLI spokesperson said: “It was fantastic to welcome so many youngsters to the station, who got involved in creating artwork, joined in the Easter egg hunt and viewed the brilliant RNLI200 artwork on display around the station, made by the local schools.
"We hope we have inspired some youngsters to eventually join us as volunteers in the future.
"We also held another day of station visits, a good turn out of people who joined members of the crew for station tours. We hope you all enjoyed it.
“Finally, a big thank you to Abi Holmes and Evie Pattison who have, yet again, been fundraising. The grand total now stands at a whopping £16,019.50 – thank you once again from all the volunteers at RNLI Bridlington.”