Bridlington RNLI's Easter craft day hailed ‘a huge success’

RNLI Bridlington’s Easter themed arts and crafts day has been hailed ‘a huge success’.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 09:43 BST
Abi Holmes and Evie Pattison have raised an amazing £16,019.50. Photo: RNLI/Mike MilnerAbi Holmes and Evie Pattison have raised an amazing £16,019.50. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner
Abi Holmes and Evie Pattison have raised an amazing £16,019.50. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

An RNLI spokesperson said: “It was fantastic to welcome so many youngsters to the station, who got involved in creating artwork, joined in the Easter egg hunt and viewed the brilliant RNLI200 artwork on display around the station, made by the local schools.

"We hope we have inspired some youngsters to eventually join us as volunteers in the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We also held another day of station visits, a good turn out of people who joined members of the crew for station tours. We hope you all enjoyed it.

“Finally, a big thank you to Abi Holmes and Evie Pattison who have, yet again, been fundraising. The grand total now stands at a whopping £16,019.50 – thank you once again from all the volunteers at RNLI Bridlington.”

Related topics:Bridlington RNLI