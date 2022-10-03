Bridlington RNLI’s volunteer crew in 14-hour callout to rescue stricken yacht

Bridlington RNLI volunteer crew were called into service in response to a yacht that had called for assistance 45 miles off Flamborough Head. Photo: Mike Milner/RNLI

The all-weather lifeboat Anthony Patrick Jones was launched at the request of HM Coastguard.

Bridlington RNLI volunteer crew were called into service at 5.15pm in response to a yacht that had called for assistance 45 miles off Flamborough Head after flares had been spotted by a passing vessel and in response put out the assistance call.

The lifeboat was launched at 5.35pm to go to the yacht’s aid.

The yacht was a 38-foot vessel which had lost its mast in strong winds as well as its navigational equipment rendering the boat disabled and drifting for some considerable time.

The volunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI reached the yacht at 7.40pm where the sole occupant was found to be in good spirits, well prepared and requiring no medical attention.

A tow was established and the yacht was brought back into Bridlington Bay at 3am after a six-hour return journey,

Once back in the bay it was not possible to enter the harbour due to the low tide and the all-weather boat dropped anchor and had to wait for the tide to rise sufficiently.

The yacht finally was brought back into the safety of the harbour at 6am with the lifeboat being recovered from the beach at 7.10am and was soon again ready for service.

