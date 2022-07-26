Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival makes a successful return after a two-year absence

Julie Coultas names the recently restored sailing coble Venus with a bottle of rum. Photo courtesy of Paul L Arro

The event, which is organised by the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society, was classed a complete success despite high winds curtailing the sailing programme on Sunday.

Before the event got underway, the naming and relaunch of the recently restored pilot coble Venus took place.

She was christened with a bottle of rum by the society’s secretary Julie Coultas.

The Imperialist, Madeleine Isabella, Three Brothers and Julie B out on the waves. Photo courtesy of Paul L Arro

Julie said: “The weekend was a resounding success and, despite conditions preventing sailing on the Sunday, the comments from members and visitors alike were extremely complimentary and everyone enjoyed their visit to the festival.”

Ian Coultas, the skipper of coble Kathleen, added: “A lot of organising and planning went in to make the weekend a huge success. Good sailing weather on the Saturday and unfortunately too much wind on the Sunday but everyone I spoke to thought it went well and I think the visiting boats will be back next year.”

The first day got off to a bright start on Saturday as crews prepared their vessels for sailing.

Jim Eldon, the Brid Fiddler, was set-up outside the Heritage Museum, the 62 foot Humber Sloop Spider T had arrived in port from Grimsby, and various stands and stalls had been placed in the Vessel Maintenance Facility at Clough Hole.

Whitby sailing coble Providence takes the wind at the festival. Photo courtesy of Paul L Arro

By mid-morning the tide was sufficient for the sailing cobles to make their way out through the piers to the delight of those watching.

The 11 cobles created a very impressive and nostalgic picture as the wind filled the tan-coloured sails and the fleet made its way across the Bay towards the Flamborough Headland.

Paul L Arro, the festival’s publicity officer, said: “It was good to have the festival back again after a two-year absence. It was bigger and better than ever and generated great interest.

“The owners of the double-ended beach boat Crystal Sea had made the journey down from Cockenzie, Scotland, especially to be at the festival.

The double-ender Crystal Sea looking splended under sail. Photo courtesy of Paul L Arro

“She made a splendid addition and looked elegant with her white hull as she sailed alongside her traditional siblings. Visiting cobles included Julie B from Scarborough, Grace from Staithes and Providence from Whitby.

“An increase in wind force and change of direction prevented sailing on the Sunday but visitors found interest in the various stalls.

“The fisherman’s gansey display and work carried out on a new coble proved popular, as did the Twisted Roots rum tasting.