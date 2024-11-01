The Salvation Army is calling on the community in Bridlington to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal to support families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season.

Last year, Bridlington Salvation Army distributed gifts to more than 80 children and the church and charity fears more people will need support this year.

A spokesperson said: “The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little.

“We are incredibly grateful for the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some respite to those who are struggling the most.

“Christmas is a time when financial worries are brought into sharp focus as the cost of living crisis continues to have a devastating impact on families who can’t afford to heat their homes or put a nutritious meal on the table.

“Helping parents provide a gift for their child not only eases financial pressures, but helps bring the joy of Christmas into their homes.”

The church, on Wellington Road, will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys and food items for hampers until Monday, December 16. It is in need of toys for youngsters aged between seven and 18 years old.

People can drop off their contributions at Bridlington Salvation Army on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

A Community Carol Service will also be held at Bridlington Salvation Army on Sunday, December 22 at 2pm.

The Salvation Army offers friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities.

For more information about the Christmas Present Appeal, visit: https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal