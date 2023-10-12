Bridlington School students Kole Kinder and Cody Ledger preparing a fish fillet, which will go towards their GCSE assessments.

Bridlington School’s Year 10 pupils spent the morning with industry specialists and learnt how to correctly prepare fish caught right on their doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirty six 15-year-olds took part in the session, learning the art of fish preparation and cooking as part of a compulsory element on their GCSE food course.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridlington school welcomed industry specialists to teach students about preparing and cooking fish.

Hannah Mottram, GCSE Food Preparation and Nutrition Teacher, said: “Being able to show our pupils exactly how to prepare and cook fish will really help them towards achieving higher grades in their GCSEs.

“If you don’t know what you’re doing, skinning and filleting fish is not a straightforward task but the children did really, really well - it’s certainly not a skill that everyone has.

“With the tradition of fishing and food preparation we have here in Bridlington it is certainly something that we are keen to develop.

Frank Powell, Richard Gardner, Hannah Mottram and Jaz Fisher (left to right) were all involved in the special teaching sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having Richard, Jaz and Frank here has really helped the children and has shown them that there are career paths here in the town for them.”

Richard Gardner is from Bridlington and works as a chef at Salt on the Harbour, located on South Marine Drive. The restaurant is part of the Harrison Leisure group, and is a Finalist in this year’s Yorkshire Life Food and Drink Awards.

Mr Gardner said: “The kids took to it incredibly well. I think we were able to show them how easy, quick and effective it is to prepare, cook and serve fish, as well as showing that there is a career path for young people here in Bridlington.

“There were definitely some potential chefs there!”

The fish fillets were bagged and frozen at the end of the first week’s sessions so that the students can prepare and cook a fish dish in their second week of tuition.