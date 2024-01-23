Bridlington Schoolchildren to benefit from Lord Feoffees Donation to Run With It Charity

Deputy Chief Lord Dr Allan Watson from the Lord Feoffees handing over a cheque for £1860 to Run With It teacher Mel Johnson and children from Burlington Junior School.

Run With It is a charity that helps to raise the levels of literacy and numeracy across Hull and East Yorkshire, started organizing these days as part of their ongoing educational programmes.

The Match Day takeovers, which have featured on both ITV Yorkshire’s Calendar News and on BBC Radio Humberside, involve children taking over all of the adult roles. This includes setting out the players’ kit in the dressing room, selling tickets and programmes, running out with the team, match day announcements, providing commentary and doing post-match interviews.

Lisa Dawson, Director of Run With It, said: “We are so grateful to the Lord Feoffees for their generous donation which will help more young learners participate in fantastic learning experiences.

"Many youngsters struggle to thrive in a traditional classroom setting, so our aim is to make learning fun by teaching them in more informal, real-life settings. The children have responded so well to the match day takeovers.

"They not only experience the thrill of the football match, they get to put into practice all the skills they have been working on, developing their Maths and English skills without even realizing it.

"They are also increasing their confidence and self-esteem and, just like all of our programmes, they also help develop their aspirations and employability skills for the future.”

The Lord Feoffees charitable trust supports many individuals and organisations, including Bridlington schools and many sports clubs, for people of all ages. In addition, scholarships are awarded every year to help A Level students from Bridlington complete their studies at university.

Run With It currently has four education centres at Hull’s MKM stadium, Bridlington Town Football Club, the Flemingate shopping centre in Beverley and Sewell Group Craven Park in East Hull.