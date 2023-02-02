The award recognises individuals who have shown commitment, advancement and outstanding conduct during the previous year.

The prestigious Cadet of the Year award for 2022 was won by new entry cadet Charlotte White, who was presented with The Stephen Phelps Memorial Shield on Friday January 27.

According to the training staff, Charlotte has gone ‘above and beyond’ and thoroughly deserved the recognition.

Charlotte White was presented with the Sea Cadet of the Year award by Mr David Stamford, Commodore for the Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club.

Mr Stamford said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be invited along to present this award and I’m delighted to be here tonight, and award the trophy to NEC Charlotte White, it is well deserved and I wish her well in her future with the Sea Cadets.

Charlotte said: “This is amazing, I won cadet of the month a few times and it inspired me to go further, I’ve learned so much since joining the sea cadets, I’d recommend it to anyone who wants to try something new”.

The Stephen Phelps Memorial Shield which Charlotte received was created in honour of a former cadet who became a Royal Navy Recruit.

Sadly, he died in January 2016 due to cancer, and the memorial shield is given to cadets in honour of his service.

The Bridlington Sea Cadets, meet on Tuesday nights at the Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club House on Windsor Crescent.

On Friday nights they meet at the Drill Hall on Swindon Street. Both meetings start at 6:45pm.

