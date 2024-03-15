Bridlington semi-finalist for Miss Teen GB hopes to win the crown for 'the town she loves'

Erin Rasdall is a ten-year-old girl from Bridlington who is on her way to representing the town in the Miss Teen GB semi-finals. Photo submitted.

Erin Rasdall is a ten-year-old who lives in Wilsthorpe, Bridlington, and she looking for local support so that she can represent East Yorkshire in the prestigious competition.

Teenagers from across Great Britain will compete for the crown in a spectacular grand final. The winner of Miss Teen Great Britain will walk away with incredible awards, including a cash prize.

The grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain will be held in 2024 in Blackpool. The weekend of Miss Teen Great Britain is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying a Beauty Queen Challenge Day, a pyjama diva party and more.

Erin loves spending time with her beloved horse and can be found out riding or helping at Woldgate Trekking Centre during the weekend. Photo submitted.

Richard Rasdall, Erin’s father, said: “Miss Teen Great Britain is about empowering teens, having fun, making friends and incredible memories for young girls and teenagers.

“A misconception is that it is a beauty pageant and that is far from the truth.

“Erin is a kind, hardworking young lady who loves trying new things and trying to be the best version of herself. This has led Erin applying for this competition as it has been a dream of hers to represent East Yorkshire and Bridlington, the town she loves.

“Erin told me that 'making it to the grand final would be a dream come true – fingers crossed I will be able to represent my hometown and win the Miss Teen Great Britain crown!'

“Since she was little, has excelled at anything she has turned her hand to. At the age of four, Erin was asked to ice skate for the National Ice Academy and later went on to represent Bridlington Gymnastics Club where she also picked up accolades for her efforts.

“Erin lives with me, her mother and two of her brothers at our family home in Wilsthorpe and attends Hilderthorpe Primary School which she enjoys very much.

“She has seven older brothers, four cats and a horse that is the love of life.

“At weekends, Erin attends Woldgate Trekking Centre where she spends all day from 8am till 4pm Saturday and Sunday mucking out, feeding, grooming, riding, taking out small children for leisure rides and loves nothing more than being out in the country with her beloved horses getting dirty.

“We'll be setting up a Facebook page where people can follow Erin's progress and sponsor Erin with any activities that she carries out in the run up to the finals.

“This will be to raise money for Miss Teen Great Britain's chosen charity Together for Short Lives who raise critical funds for the 54 children's hospices across the UK that are a lifeline for children and their families.”