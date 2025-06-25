Bridlington six-year-old donates hair to help children with cancer
Scarlet-Rose Amelia Stones Broadbent decided entirely on her own to have her hair cut for The Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer or other conditions.
In addition to her generous hair donation, Scarlet-Rose also raised an impressive £220 for the charity in sponsorship from friends and family.
Her proud dad, Aidan Broadbent, said: “She did it off her own back – she wanted to do it so other girls could experience having hair. I’m super proud of her.”
Scarlet-Rose, who loves music, singing along to Taylor Swift, reading books, and playing Roblox, heard about the Little Princess Trust from her family.
The charity was established in 2006 and has since provided thousands of wigs, free of charge, to children and young people across the UK and Ireland.
It relies on donations of both hair and funds to continue its work, and inspiring efforts like Scarlet-Rose’s play a crucial part in supporting their mission.
Though she admits she misses her long hair and is growing it back, Scarlet-Rose is delighted her flowing locks went to such a good cause.
“She didn’t do it because someone asked her,” Aidan said. “She wanted to help others, and that’s exactly what she did.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.