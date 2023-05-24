In a recent survey carried out by Humberside Police, residents in the south ward of Bridlington identified anti-social behaviour, particularly involving young people, as one of their main concerns.

The Police and Crime Commissioner's Community Response Fund has shortlisted two projects aimed at addressing the issues identified and help reduce instances of anti-social behaviour in this part of the town.

The two projects are the subject to a public vote with the project receiving the highest number of votes being awarded the funding.

The Get-Inspired project is being organised by Hull KR Foundation and hopes to increase in sports participation and community involvement.

They are:

Get Inspired – Hull KR Foundation

The Get Inspired project will provide a range of multi-sport sessions to help engage around 40 young people in physical activity through boxing, rugby league and fitness activities between June and December.

Nutritional guidance sessions will take place featuring the making of smoothies, to support vitamin replenishment and rehydration.

The Wild West Hill project is being organised by Rewilding Youth who hope to help Bridlington youth develop their self-confidence whilst learning new skills.

The project will deliver portable equipment to the venues using the ‘Get Inspired’ Van (community parks, recreational grounds, green spaces, estates) located in Bridlington South.

The project aims to attract a wide variety of participants from different local neighbourhoods and communities, making the activities accessible to a diverse range of young people in the area.

Wild West Hill – Rewilding Youth

The Wild West Hill project will engage with 12 to 15 young people living on the West Hill housing estate in Bridlington using nature connection activities such as bushcraft, green woodwork, foraging and environmental education to provide inspiring, motivating and sometimes challenging experiences for young people.

The 12-week programme will involve twelve x three-hour weekly sessions consisting of group-based and individual outdoor learning and nature-based activity.

Examples of activities include bushcraft, campfire cooking, wild walks, animal tracking, wild therapy, shelter-building, foraging, willow-weaving, green woodwork, natural art and more.

At the end of the programme they will also offer the opportunity for the young people involved in the programme to go away with Rewilding Youth for four days on a wild camping trip in which they will consolidate and use all of the skills they have learnt throughout the programme in one of several locations in the Peak District, North Yorkshire and the Lake District.

Voting closes at 9am on Tuesday May 30.

Visit https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7340536/Community-Response-Fund-Bridlington-South to vote.

