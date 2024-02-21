For International Women's Day, which takes place on March 8, a number of key landmarks and venues such as Bridlington Spa will be lit up by purple lights.

It is hoped that venues will be lit up by purple lights, and that residents will show purple lights in their windows, or even wear purple on International Women’s Day (March 8).

Landmarks and venues already signed up to be illuminated in purple include Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Bridlington Spa and the East Riding Leisure centre in Bridlington, as well as Market Square and Flemingate in Beverley.

The aim of illuminating the East Riding is to raise awareness of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), the council’s recent White Ribbon Accreditation, and to engage allies across the East Riding.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens will also be taking part in the illuminations, which will take place from 6pm to 8pm on March 8.

Councillor Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Across the East Riding, International Women’s Day will be an opportunity to raise awareness of Violence Against Women and Girls, and to create conversations and engage allies to come together to stand up against it.

“We are encouraging key landmarks and venues in the East Riding to join us in raising awareness of gender-based violence by shining purple lights on their venues from 6pm to 8pm on March 8. Purple signifies justice and dignity and being loyal to the cause.”

Councillor Leo Hammond, the council’s Cabinet member for planning, communities and public protection, said: “Violence against women and girls is an abhorrent crime, and one we are working hard to end in our region. This initiative will help raise awareness of this important issue and I hope encourage more men and women to take appropriate action to end this crime and support victims.”

Lisa Hogan, Assistant Chief Constable of Humberside Police, said: “Violence and abuse, in any form, will not be tolerated and we stand with the Humber Violence Prevention Partnership not just on International Women’s Day, but every day.

“Our work on violence against women and girls aims to tackle gender inequality within broad crime types and seeks to ensure that public safety and confidence within the community is maintained – where women and girls feel safe in all situations, including the night-time economy.

“We will always encourage people to speak out when they are ready, and for those who suspect abuse and harassment is taking place, we urge you to be an active bystander, and report any suspicions or concerns. Together we need to say no to violence, abuse, and harassment against women and girls.

“This is our utmost priority, and we must all work to take shared responsibility in addressing and calling out violence, abuse, and harassment.

“We need women and girls to feel safe and listened to in coming forward, and our specialist trained officers work closely with partnering agencies across the region to support victims, as well as prevent and bring to justice perpetrators of domestic violence and abuse.”

Jonathan Evison, Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I am pleased to support East Riding of Yorkshire Council to raise awareness of abuse against women and girls, which I have made a priority as part of my Police and Crime Plan.

“The work of my office has highlighted the shocking truth that most women have experienced, at some point in their lives, abuse, violence, sexual harassment or misogyny. We must work to break this cycle, which has been embedded in our society for generations. It requires a cultural change and needs men to play their part to become White Ribbon Ambassadors and stand up to condemn abuse against women and call out those who commit abuse.”

Those affected by or worried about others suffering from violence or domestic abuse can:

The council also acknowledges that men and boys can be victims of the same types of violence, and offers support for male victims.