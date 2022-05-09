Bridlington Spa reveals a packed and star-studded summer programme with shows catering for all the family

The summer programme sees a real focus on this with a host of top acts heading to the Yorkshire coast over the summer season, with names such as Rag’n’Bone Man, McFly, The Kooks, James Arthur, Gabrielle and The Enemy all confirmed between June and September. Photo submitted

The new programme sees a real focus on this with a host of top acts heading to the Yorkshire coast over the summer season, with names such as Rag’n’Bone Man, McFly, The Kooks, James Arthur, Gabrielle and The Enemy all confirmed between June and September.

In June there will be a weekend of shows celebrating the Platinum Jubilee suitable for the whole family. Friday, June 3 starts with The Queen’s Knickers, a production based on the popular children’s book, followed in the evening by Bond in Concert; the most iconic 007 theme tunes performed by the Session One band and internationally accredited vocalists.

The weekend will culminate in a Right Royal Street Party in the Royal Hall on Saturday, June 4, embracing all the royal celebrations and festivities!

A Spa spokesperson said: “Throughout the season, Moonbeams Festival present well-known names in the folk and acoustic with names such as Joshua Burnell, The Trials of Cato, Gary Stewart’s Graceland and Ralph McTell.

“In August the venue will host a week long Bill Kenwright production of Dreamboats & Petticoats, full of feel-good fun. Bringing On Back the Good Times is filled with wit, charm, and songs from the golden era of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

“There’s plenty happening for younger audiences with Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, Hasbro Stars Live bring well known characters such as Ben and Holly, My Little Pony and Mr and Mrs Potato Head to life on Saturday, July 30.

“In August children will get to Pontypandy with Fireman Sam Saves the Circus and you can experience a children’s pop concert with Pop Princesses on Friday, August 12 featuring four fabulous fairy tale princesses who just love to sing!

“Bridlington favourite Jane McDonald returns in August with a brand-new show alongside a recurring programme including Wrestling on Monday’s, Roller Disco on Tuesday’s, Ballroom and Tea Dances on Wednesday’s and Magic Mike’s children’s Thursday’s.

“September sees the return of the British Open Darts from Friday 16 – Sunday 18 as well as new shows such as William Hicks’ American Four Tops show, Jongleurs Legends, and Carole The Music of Carol King.”

Mark Lonsdale, general manager, added: “We’re excited to reveal details of our summer season and we hope that the diverse offer of shows from live full capacity gigs, musicals, comedy, children’s shows, plays and much more offer something for everyone, and we are delighted to be able to bring some big names to Bridlington this summer, putting the town and wider region on the map!”