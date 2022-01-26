Bridlington Spa set to host an evening of dance routines starring area’s youngsters

East Riding Youth Dance Platform will be returning to the Spa on Sunday, February 13 at 6pm to perform new dance pieces. Photo submitted

East Riding Youth Dance Platform will be returning to the Spa on Sunday, February 13 at 6pm to perform new dance pieces.

The past 12 weeks have seen dance artists work with groups based in Beverley, Bridlington, Pocklington, Withernsea and Riverside Special School, all devising an exciting array of dance pieces.

East Riding Youth Dance’s senior dance group, County Company, will be performing two pieces; one of them ‘Combustion,’ is based on the idea that people face a constant battle and are consumed by the world around them every day.

The evening also welcomes Dazl, a community dance group from Leeds,It will bring an infectious combination of enthusiasm, energy and commitment.

Nicola Dixon, arts development officer, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the young people back to the stage!

“It is a great opportunity for young people from across the area to dance, perform and learn from each other.”