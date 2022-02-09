Bridlington Spa’s inaugural Wedding Fair predicted to capture hearts and be one of the biggest in the area

Bridlington Spa will host its first Wedding Fair later this month.

Couples looking to tie the knot are invited to this opportunity to explore the stunning venue and let Bridlington Spa capture their hearts.

Admission for the event is free with goodie bags promised for the first 250 people through the door.

Centre stage on the day will be a stunning model catwalk. Shows will take place throughout the day with plenty of designer dresses featured.

There’s also hair and make up demonstrations and lots of exhibitor stalls.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The event which is free of charge to attend will have everything you will need to plan your perfect day with the whole venue available to view. There are also 25 confirmed stallholders set to attend the event covering every angle of your wedding.

“There will be live music throughout the event from Soul Patrol, Stephanie Halsey, The Shamrock Experience and Red Square Events.

“Bridlington Spa’s friendly events team and licensed registrars will be on hand to discuss all aspects of your wedding to help make your big day extra special.

“Refreshments will be available as well as complimentary canapés to sample.”