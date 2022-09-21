Bridlington spring chalet lets available from just £236 - Here's when you can reserve one

Bridlington beach chalets

The Spring hire 2023 will run from March 25 until May 19, for a duration of 55-days.

For a limited period chalets will be available at 2022 prices, with the 55-day rental starting from just £236.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries, and customer service, said : “This is always eagerly anticipated news!

“I know the chalets will again prove immensely popular, and especially as we are able to hold the prices at their 2022 levels for a limited period.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For information about available chalets, and to make a reservation, visit: https://eastridingcoastandcountryside.co.uk/book-a-chalet from 8.30am on Wednesday, October 26.