Bridlington Street Trails group’s appeal for local sponsorship as it plans Christmas event

The popular trails see businesses and residents create amazing scenes with residents and visitors following a map to see them all.

The group has already alerted avid knitters to the fact it will be running another Topper Trail this Christmas.

It is hoping people will create panto-themed toppers but said anything Christmassy would be great.

The official launch will be in a month or so time, but organisers wanted to give people time to get their needles and hooks out and start knitting.

A street trails spokesperson said: “We are hoping local businesses will get behind the Christmas Street Trail which is much-loved by Bridlington residents.

“Firms will get exposure on our social media sites which can get 20,000 impressions a month.

“As a volunteer group, sponsorship is key for us to be able to offer support and prizes for people taking part in the trails.”

If you would like to support the Christmas Street Trail email [email protected]