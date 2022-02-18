Bridlington Street Trails team planning to mark Queen’s 70th Jubilee by yarnbombing pillar boxes

The street trails team would like to yarnbomb pillar boxes for the jubilee.

Organisers of the popular trails across the town are asking people to help with a yarnbombing scheme.

Yarnbombing projects lead to objects in public places being covered in decorative knitted or crocheted material as a type of street art.

The street trails team is hoping to yarnbomb various pillar boxes across Bridlington between Saturday, May 28 and Saturday, June 11 and is looking for recruits.

A Bridlington Street Trails spokesperson said: “If you would like to be involved in this project please send us a message via email [email protected] or our Facebook page Bridlington street trails.