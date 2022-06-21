Bridlington Swimming Club appeals for raffle prizes ahead of The Seaside Splash weekend

Bridlington Swimming Club is building up to its big summer event, The Seaside Splash, and is appealing for raffle prizes from local businesses to help bring in funds. Photo submitted

The event will take place at East Riding Leisure Bridlington between Friday, July 8 and Sunday, July 10.

A swimming club spokesperson said: “This annual event is well attended by young swimmers and their families from Bridlington and several local towns, and we are expecting a large turnout over the weekend.

“We would be delighted if businesses could support our club by providing a raffle prize (this could be a product or voucher, big or small).”