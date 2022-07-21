Bridlington Swimming Club members record 96 personal best times at Seaside Special weekend

Bridlington Swimming Club is open to new swimmers, age 7 or over, who can swim 25m of breaststroke, backstroke and freestyle. For more information, complete the trial form on the club’s website www.bridswimclub.co.uk. Photo courtesy of the swimming club

There were 36 events in total, covering a range of strokes and distances, from 50 metres butterfly to 1500 metres freestyle, with swimmers as young as nine competing for the impressive Bridlington-themed medals.

The junior and senior Medley Relays (where teams of four swim 100m of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle) lifted the roof, with supporters – both poolside and those spectating in the packed stands – enthusiastically cheering on their teams to win a share of the prize money.

A spokesperson said: “Bridlington Swimming Club members did well across the weekend, with a huge haul of medals, including the much sought-after ‘speeding’ medal, which is awarded when swimmers exceed the official cut-off time for an event.

“A remarkable 96 ‘personal bests’ were achieved by Bridlington’s young swimmers, much deserved following weeks of training, led by volunteer coaches.

“As a contrast to the levels of focus needed whilst in the water, the young swimmers from all teams enjoyed lighter moments throughout the weekend, dancing along to the DJ-led celebrations and making new friends.

“Visitors were able to buy tickets for the well-stocked tombola and raffle, which included generous donations from these local companies: Sewerby Old Forge, The Expanse Hotel, The Martonian Inn, Bridlington Escape Rooms, ProFruit, The Lobster Pot and Burton Agnes Hall and Gardens.

“Volunteers from the home club worked alongside volunteer officials from visiting clubs to ensure that the meet ran smoothly and in line with the required rules and regulations, while staff at East Riding Leisure supported with resources, lifeguards and the all-important catering.

“The three-day meet was a fantastic celebration of young talent, showing what can be achieved through teamwork, dedication and passion.”

Bridlington Swimming Club is open to new swimmers, aged 7 or over, who can swim 25m of breaststroke, backstroke and freestyle.

For more information, complete the trial form on the club’s website www.bridswimclub.co.uk

