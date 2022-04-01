Bridlington Swimming Club members show great team spirit at well-attended Ridings Gala

Twenty-three young swimmers represented Bridlington Swimming Club in the Division 2 Ridings Gala at East Riding Leisure. Photo submitted

Swimming in a range of individual strokes and medley events, the 11, 13 and 15 and under teams competed against Kingfishers Swimming Club, Ryedale Swimming Club and York Swimming Club.

BASC swimmers showed amazing determination and resilience, even when competing against higher age groups, and there was an incredible sense of team spirit.

The spectator stand was full and the atmosphere was celebratory throughout, with home and visiting supporters in fine voice.

Unfortunately, Bridlington were not the winning team, but still had success with 22 personal best times achieved by the dedicated young swimmers.

The club is actively seeking new swimmers.