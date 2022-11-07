Bridlington Swimming Club team’s success at Hull and District Association’s ‘Spooky Sprints’ gala

1st in 50m breaststroke, 3rd in 100m and 50m freestyle and 100m breaststroke.

The swimmers brought home an impressive haul of bespoke Halloween-themed medals for success in a range of events, including freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and the challenging ‘individual medley’ which combines all four strokes in 100 metre and 200 metre tests of stamina.

A Bridlington Swimming Club spokesperson said: “Whilst not all swimmers achieved placings there was still much to celebrate with 29 personal best times across the 16 team members.

“The club welcomes new swimmers and volunteers. For more information go to www.bridswimclub.co.uk/contact.html.”

3rd in 100m breaststroke.

1st in 100m freestyle, 2nd in 50m freestyle and 3rd in 100m breaststroke.

1st in 50m butterfly, 50m/100m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 2nd in 50m breaststroke.