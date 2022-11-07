Bridlington Swimming Club team’s success at Hull and District Association’s ‘Spooky Sprints’ gala
There were spooktacular strokes and devilishly good dives when Bridlington’s young swimmers took to the water for the Hull and District Swimming Association’s ‘Spooky Sprints’ gala.
The swimmers brought home an impressive haul of bespoke Halloween-themed medals for success in a range of events, including freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and the challenging ‘individual medley’ which combines all four strokes in 100 metre and 200 metre tests of stamina.
A Bridlington Swimming Club spokesperson said: “Whilst not all swimmers achieved placings there was still much to celebrate with 29 personal best times across the 16 team members.
“The club welcomes new swimmers and volunteers. For more information go to www.bridswimclub.co.uk/contact.html.”