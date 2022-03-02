Bridlington Town Council is looking to recruit a deputy clerk – find out how to apply for the position here

Completed application forms and covering letters are to be sent to Staffing Committee, Bridlington Town Council, 2A Marshall Avenue, Bridlington, East Yorkshire, YO15 2DX. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, April 27.

The successful applicant will be responsible for supporting the town clerk over the full spectrum of the council’s responsibilities.

A town council spokesperson said: “The town council seeks a highly motivated and enthusiastic individual to join the team working to benefit the Bridlington community.

“The position is for 20 hours per week on an initial 12-month fixed term contract with a view to becoming permanent, subject to a six-month probation review.

“The salary offered is between £14-£15 per hour dependent on qualifications and experience.”

Application forms are available from the council’s www.bridlington.gov.uk website, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 01262 409006.