Bridlington Town Council launches the mayor’s Christmas card competition – find out how your child can enter here

The popular competition sees children aged between five and 16 create a design that will be used by the Mayor of Bridlington, Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens, as his official Christmas card.

The prize for the winning entry will win a £50 Argos Voucher and a family ticket to the Bridlington Spa Pantomime.

The second prize is £30, while the third prize is £20 in Argos vouchers.

A spokesperson for the competition said: “If you are aged between 5 and 16 years old and wish to enter send your design to the town council by the Sunday, November 20 deadline.

“All entries must have the child’s name, age, and school currently attending and posted or delivered to: Bridlington Town Council, 2A Marshall Avenue, Bridlington, YO15 2DS.