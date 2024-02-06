Bridlington Town Football Club on the market - with "potential to take it to next level"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Premier League East club’s 2,800 capacity Queensgate ground is up for sale on the Rightbiz website and includes the following:

- Bar with function room- Car park- Hospitality box- Excellent community team

No price has been given, but the site says among the club’s key features are a prime location in the centre of the seaside town and a unique, established business close to local amenities.

Bridlington Town's Queensgate ground. picture courtesy of Rightbiz.

The sale info says: “Founded in 1918, just after the First World War, the club has the local community at its heart.

“This is a well run club which has an average net turnover in the region of £175,000 and breaks even.

"However, there is excellent potential to push the business forward by promoting it as a function and private hire venue.

"The current chairman has operated the club for around 20 years and has now decided to take a step back, having turned the club’s finances around and secured FA grants for new changing and medical rooms.

"With local sponsorship deals, a hospitality box and private functions, the club is a great success story and needs someone at the helm to take it to the next level.”

Leasehold offers are invited to include goodwill and fixtures and fittings, with stock at valuation in addition.

The property is held on a full repairing and insuring lease from the local authority with around 18 years remaining.