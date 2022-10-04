Bridlington Town Small Grants Award presented to Alexandra Bowling Club
Members of a Bridlington-based bowls club were delighted when the Mayor of Bridlington, Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens, gave them a welcome cash injection.
Mr Heslop-Mullens presented Bridlington Alexandra Bowling Club (BABC) with a cheque for £300 from Bridlington Town Small Grants Award.
Secretary Linda James, Lynne Mitchell (chair) and treasurer Alan Hutchinson received the much-appreciated funding.
A spokesperson for the bowling club said: “BABC members would like to say thank you for this generous award.
“The money was used to purchase a bench to replace one worn out over time and which is used by both club members and the visiting public.
“The bowling and putting greens are no longer be open to the public following the close of the summer season.
“Many thanks to all the visitors who have made use of this facility. We will hopefully see you again in 2023.”