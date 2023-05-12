News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington train station event organisers Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership celebrate accreditation

The Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership (YCCRP), which organises events at Bridlington Railway Station, has been recognised for its outstanding work.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 12th May 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:33 BST

The YCCRP announced that it has received accreditation by the Community Rail Network and the Department for Transport (DfT).

Far from a tick boxing exercise the accreditation resulted from a great deal of work by the team, its partners in the local authorities and the rail industry.

A spokesperson said: “The last few years have been far from easy on the railway, with the pandemic changing so many things, not least the likelihood to travel, more recently strikes and disruption have caused difficulties and again made train travel less certain.

The YCCRP held a Coronation celebration event at Bridlington station this monthThe YCCRP held a Coronation celebration event at Bridlington station this month
The YCCRP held a Coronation celebration event at Bridlington station this month
“The YCCRP has been working to ensure that the railway focuses on the community that it serves rather than simply the operation of the infrastructure.”

Pete Myers, the YCCRP’s chair, said: “For years the YCCRP has been working tirelessly to improve the line and make it really work for those who need it.

"Accreditation from the DfT is so important, because it means that what we do is accepted as best practice. It helps us learn nationally from the wider community rail family, and of course to pass on what we do to other partnerships right across the UK.”

The YCCRP is to hold its AGM on Monday, June 12 at 4pm at the Holiday Inn Express, Ferensway, Hull, where the accreditation will be celebrated.

