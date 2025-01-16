Bridlington trauma survivor Sam in the hunt for prestigious award double

Sam Waddington said it was very humbling to receive the Volunteer Champion Award.

An inspirational major trauma survivor from Bridlington has scooped a top award and is in the running for another one.

Sam Waddington has received an award from charity Day One Trauma Support after he fundraised and volunteered for the charity that helps people who have experienced major traumatic injuries.

Sam, 36, who had his lower left leg amputated after a catastrophic motorbike crash near Bridlington in June 2013, has also been nominated for Volunteer of the Year in the Yorkshire Choice Awards.

Sam said he felt ‘alone and vulnerable’ for the first time in his life as he spent years recovering after a car hit his motorbike.

He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary by air ambulance and placed in a medically-induced coma for a week after surgery to mend multiple broken bones.

After nearly a month in hospital, his left leg was amputated below the knee.

Years later Sam discovered Day One Trauma Support and now gives emotional support to people with life-changing injuries as a Peer Support Volunteer – both over the phone and in person on the major trauma ward at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI).

In September he embarked on a 96-mile hike in the Highlands with fellow amputee and volunteer Henry Morris of Burnley, raising more than £2,500.

In December Sam and Henry received the Volunteer Champion Award from Day One and were part of a hospital volunteer team to win the Outstanding Contribution Award.

Sam said: “It was very humbling to receive the Volunteer Champion Award, along with Henry.

"All our volunteers do an amazing job and it could have gone to so many of them, so for us to be recognised was such a privilege and made the night a very special one indeed.

"I’m delighted to be nominated for the Yorkshire Choice Award, too.

“I’m proud to be a volunteer.

"I’ve noticed people’s faces light up when they realise I’m an amputee because I’ve walked in normally, with a smile on my face and I look healthy.

"Volunteering has helped me too – I never really spoke about it, but I did struggle mentally as well as physically.

"We help people see that life goes on and can be better.”

Go to tinyurl.com/ysj66wxz to vote for Sam in the Yorkshire Choice awards.