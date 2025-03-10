Bridlington TV star Jack Marriner on track to see attractions

Bridlington's Jack Marriner-Brown has joined forces with Hull Trains.

Hull Trains has announced exciting plans to celebrate English Tourism Week by teaming up with a popular TV star from Bridlington for a special video series.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operator is sending Jack Marriner-Brown to some of the best attractions that customers can travel to on its route, with social media followers being asked for their suggestions of where he should visit.

Jack, who recently featured on reality TV show Traitors, will then catch the train to his favourite suggestions and experience a day out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

English Tourism Week (14-23 March) highlights the economic and cultural importance of tourism, encouraging people to explore and enjoy destinations across the country.

The video series is part of an ongoing commitment by the company to support the communities it serves and make it easier for people to discover some of the region’s fun attractions.

Jack Marriner-Brown said: “As a proud Yorkshireman and regular Hull Trains customer, I’m thrilled to be exploring and sharing some of the amazing places our region has to offer.

“Yorkshire is full of hidden gems, fantastic events, and brilliant local businesses, and I can’t wait to showcase some of those.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hull Trains makes it so easy to get around and I’m excited to highlight just how much there is to discover right on our doorstep.”

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, added: “There are so many places you can visit with us in comfort and style.

"English Tourism Week is an ideal opportunity for us to show that, and Jack is the perfect person to get involved!”