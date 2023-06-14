After the shock news that the originally planned 1940/50s Festival has been cancelled organisers - the Old Town Association (OTA), not facilitating a road closure permit, two local businesswomen decided to organise a new event.

Nikita Roberts and Holly Stabler got together and rapidly reorganised a new festival instead of leaving the streets empty and businesses and stallholders losing out on vital trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new event took social media by storm and many original stallholders, alongside new additions, came out in support of the event.

Some of the organisers and volunteers who got the Vintage Festival up and running in a matter of days. Credit: Simon Kench/Bridlington Echo

Ms Roberts, owner of Sissy & One on High Street, said: “The whole event exceeded all expectations, there is a fantastic community spirit here that saw a small group of volunteers bringing together a wonderful day out in the old town.”

“I would like to sincerely thank everyone involved in the organising, plus all the people who attended and those that gave up their time free of charge to create a memorable festival.”

Members of Regeneration of Bridlington Old Town (ROBOT) and Destination Old Town (DOT) helped Ms Roberts and Ms Stabler, alongside several other dedicated volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the roads couldn’t be closed, businesses generously offered their premises for free to some of the stall holders, with pubs booking vintage-era singers and acts and restaurants and shops utilising their backyards and gardens.

Dancers enjoy music of the era. Credit: Simon Kench/Bridlington Echo

Thousands of Bridlington visitors arrived in outfits from the era, vintage vehicles made slow circuits around the streets and outdoor private areas were utilised for dancing and events throughout the day.

Holly Stabler, who runs the Board Inn on High Street hosted singers and several stall holders in the pub’s garden and was over the moon with how well the festival went.

Ms Stabler said: “It was a wonderful day, and the Old Town pulled together to create a fantastic festival from nothing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Losing the original event would have meant a great loss of revenue for local businesses, but many traders and stallholders reported record takings we had a day to remember.”