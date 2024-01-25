Bridlington will commemorate the Great Gale of 1871 at the Priory Church next month
The volunteer crew of Bridlington RNLI will be returning to Bridlington Priory Church on Sunday, February 11, service to commence at 10:30am, to join the congregation to remember those lost on that fateful day.
Many ships were using an area known as the ‘Bay of Refuge’ to shelter from the bad weather when the wind significantly increased and changed direction, causing at least 23 ships to run aground or be wrecked against the harbour walls.
It is thought that up to 30 vessels were lost that dreadful day, although it is difficult to know exactly how many were lost and as many as 70 lives lost.
The Reverend Neil Bowler, Rector of Bridlington Priory, will conduct the service.
He said: “As the new Rector it will be a privilege for me for the first time to lead The Great Gale service, because I've become very quickly aware of how much it means, not only to the whole of the community here in Bridlington, but also beyond.
"It is a time, together, to visibly give thanks and to remember all those who were involved and continue to be involved today in the RNLI, saving lives at sea.”
Steve Emmerson, Bridlington RNLI Coxswain, added: "Lifeboat Stations are built on the achievements of those who have gone before. This year we remember those lost not only in the Great Gale but all those lost around the coast of the UK.
"This year the RNLI will celebrate their bi-centenary and as volunteer crew of the current Bridlington lifeboat it is essential that we remember them all and reflect on their contribution to Saving Lives at Sea. Never more so than on this day.”