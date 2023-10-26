Bridlington woman achieves dreams of becoming star of stage thanks to charity
The Freeman 1st Foundation (F1F) is a Bridlington based charity that has helped 21-year-old Belle Mayger as she establishes her career in the performing arts industry.
Miss Mayger graduated from the Arden School of Theatre in Manchester after starring as the leading player in Pippin, a Stephen Schwartz musical performed at the New Adephi Theatre in Salford, and serving as assistant director for the production.
Belle also demonstrated her skills as associate choreographer for the Arden graduate showcase and was dance captain in The World Goes ‘Round, a revue of Kander and Ebb’s musicals.
Miss Mayger said: “I love the atmosphere of live shows, the adventure of cruise ships, the fulfilment of teaching, the creativity of choreography and the joy I feel when I’m able to showcase my talents and I know that with the right support I can achieve all of my goals.”
F1F has helped Belle with financial assistance to cover living costs, a laptop for recording and editing music and additional singing classes.
She has been working part time at theatre companies in Manchester and is in discussions with agents in London about representation in the industry.
Leanne Brewis, trustee at F1F, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Belle as she strives to make a name for herself in the world of show business. She is a very talented young woman with the potential to become a future star of musical theatre.”
F1F is a Bridlington charity that empowers young people by providing financial and practical support to those with outstanding abilities in the arts, academia, business or sport who might otherwise be held back by their circumstances.Visit www.f1f.org for more information.