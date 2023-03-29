Mrs Smith began her sea fishing adventure in May 2022. After a year of hard work, determination and practise, she became the winner of the Women's Senior Event at the European Open Beach Championships with a whopping 1.8lb winter cod.

Mrs Smith said: “My main aim was always to fish the 2023 European Open Beach Championships, as the previous year a friend of mine Shona Moore fished it and won the women's senior event- so I thought ‘why can't I?’.

“I practised for months alongside my husband, who has been fishing for many years and who taught me all I needed to know.

Lucy Smith (left) with her prize for winning the Women's Senior Event alongside Councillor Jane Evison.

“On competition day, we headed to our picked spot at 2am. It didn't start till 9am but you have to get your spot early as the beaches fill up fast with other anglers.

“At 10:45am approximately, I was watching my rod and bang! Something had took my bait and bent my rod over. I picked up my rod and felt the pull, so I struck into it and reeled in a 1.8lb cod.

“It was the first winter cod that I've ever caught- to say that I was excited is an understatement.

“I felt so proud of myself- there must have been 80 male anglers up and down the beach as far as I could see.

Lucy Smith pictured proudly holding her winning 1.8lb winter cod.

“As all the results were being posted I felt really nervous, but then the women's results came up and I couldn't believe it! My name was first, I'd done it and won the women's senior event!

“All the hard work and practice had paid off, especially on a hard weekend weather wise.

"I was called on to the stage to collect my trophy and prizes feeling so proud of myself.

“I met some really good anglers over the course of the weekend and I can't wait to fish in the event next year.

"It's the 30th anniversary of the competition next year and I hope to retain my title, which is not an easy thing to do in fishing.”

