Bridlington woman to take ‘Leap of Love’ as a fitting tribute to her lost son

Claire Wood and Daniel Riley.

Claire Wood and Daniel Riley will be running a number of events in support of Sands, including a Skydive, as a fitting tribute to Ruben Riley.

The couple lost Ruben on Friday, March 12 when complications during Claire’s pregnancy led to an emergency hysterectomy and a termination for medical reasons.

The people at the Sands charity made a huge difference to the family, giving them vital support – and it is still helping them through the trauma of losing a child.

As a thank you, Claire and Daniel have now set up a JustGiving page to raise £500 for the charity.

The campaign has got off to a flying start with £370 already raised through the generous backing of 11 supporters.

Claire is also planning to take a ‘Leap of Love’ with a skydive on the first anniversary of Ruben’s due date.

Daniel has contacted Bridlington Town FC to arrange a charity football match and the couple is organising a huge raffle with prizes donated from a number of town businesses.

Claire said: “I am raising money for Sands as I turned to the charity for support after losing our baby boy.

“I had to have an emergency hysterectomy and a termination for medical reasons.

“Following this we were put in touch with Sands and they supported myself and my partner Daniel, and the rest of my family.

“Without Sands’ help I probably wouldn’t have pulled through.

“We were just talking about the fact it would be Ruben’s first birthday on Saturday, August 27 and we decided what better to say thank you than to raise money through a skydive and raise as much money as we can?

“We are just doing everything we can between now and the skydive to bring in funds for the charity.

“Daniel has got in touch with Bridlington Town FC to see if we can arrange a match at Queensgate in mid-August and we have been going around various businesses in Bridlington asking for donations in support of a raffle.

“They have been very generous so there will be some excellent prizes when the raffle begins.

“Any amount donated, small or large, will help this charity so much. All the money raised from our events will go towards Sands’ core aims.”

To get up-to-date information about the fundraising campaign go to www.facebook.com/ClaireWood6683

If you would like to support Sands via the JustGiving page go to tinyurl.com/mr3w3ru5

Go to www.sands.org.uk to find out more about the work of Sands.