Bridlington woman urges people to be aware of Leukaemia symptoms as part of new campaign
A Bridlington woman is urging people to be aware of blood cancer symptoms as part of this month’s #SpotLeukaemia campaign.
Leukaemia is a form of blood cancer affects people of all ages and 28 people receive a leukaemia diagnosis every day in the UK.
New figures show people this area don’t know bleeding, bruising, fatigue and infections are a sign of the blood cancer, and Alice Scanlon, 70, who was diagnosed with leukaemia is backing the awareness campaign.
Alice was diagnosed with after spotting a lump on neck when having vaccinations for travelling around Asia.
When Alice was told she had leukaemia, she assumed she’d been handed a death sentence, but that thankfully wasn’t the case.
She said: “I was 66 when I was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL). My only symptom prior to diagnosis was a small lump on the right side of my neck. I noticed it after having some vaccinations for travelling to Asia, and my GP assumed the lump was a result of the jabs.
“When it was thought I may have something a little more serious and I was referred to a Maxillofacial Consultant. He was convinced that it was nothing nasty and I was sent for blood tests. When the blood test results returned they revealed I, in fact had CLL.
“Now, after knowledge gained from Leukaemia Care, I would certainly have asked for more investigation the first time I spoke to my GP. I’m supporting Spot Leukaemia as anything which helps people spot the symptoms and accept the diagnosis of leukaemia is vital.”