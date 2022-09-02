Bridlington woman urges people to be aware of Leukaemia symptoms as part of new campaign

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice Scanlon, 70, from Bridlington, was diagnosed with leukaemia after spotting a lump on neck when having vaccinations for travelling around Asia.

Leukaemia is a form of blood cancer affects people of all ages and 28 people receive a leukaemia diagnosis every day in the UK.

New figures show people this area don’t know bleeding, bruising, fatigue and infections are a sign of the blood cancer, and Alice Scanlon, 70, who was diagnosed with leukaemia is backing the awareness campaign.

When Alice was told she had leukaemia, she assumed she’d been handed a death sentence, but that thankfully wasn’t the case.

She said: “I was 66 when I was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL). My only symptom prior to diagnosis was a small lump on the right side of my neck. I noticed it after having some vaccinations for travelling to Asia, and my GP assumed the lump was a result of the jabs.

“When it was thought I may have something a little more serious and I was referred to a Maxillofacial Consultant. He was convinced that it was nothing nasty and I was sent for blood tests. When the blood test results returned they revealed I, in fact had CLL.