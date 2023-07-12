News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington World War Two hero honoured at grand unveiling of new plaque in train station

A tribute to a World War Two railway hero has been unveiled at Bridlington train station.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 13:52 BST

The train operator Northern, alongside the Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership has honoured courageous ticket collector Ernest Barker with a blue plaque.

Northern and members of the community, including the mayor and deputy mayor of Bridlington, veterans' groups, children from nearby primary schools and Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership attended an unveiling celebration at Bridlington station.

The heroic railway worker saved lives by battling a fire after a bomb hit the station yard close to a train carriage full of ammunition.

The Mayor of Bridlington, nearby school children, veterans' groups and others attended a the grand unveiling of Ernest Barker's new plaque.The Mayor of Bridlington, nearby school children, veterans' groups and others attended a the grand unveiling of Ernest Barker's new plaque.
The Mayor of Bridlington, nearby school children, veterans' groups and others attended a the grand unveiling of Ernest Barker's new plaque.
Barker’s brave act was carried out 82 years ago on July 11, 1941, as an unexpected raid by a German bomber caused devastation on nearby Hilderthorpe Road. Five people died as blasts destroyed buildings.

Bridlington railway station yard was also hit - and a fire broke out on a train carriage full of ammunition.

Barker ran to the scene and fought the blaze as his colleagues worked on the fires nearby and thankfully extinguished it, saving many lives of the people in the nearby buildings.

He became one of the first people to receive the new George Medal. His story has come to light thanks to the research of local historian Richard Jones.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern said: “We’re so pleased to be able to pay tribute to a local hero and the heritage of Bridlington station.

“I’d like to thank everyone for attending the event and we are delighted to be a part of this community project.”

Northern has also published a map showing the locations of the other historical sites across its stations.

Related topics:Bridlington