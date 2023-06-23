Wild West Hill gained the most public votes after being shortlisted with Get Inspired – Hull KR Foundation.

The project engages with 12-15 young people living on the estate, using nature connection activities such as bushcraft, green woodwork, foraging and environmental education to provide inspiring, motivating and sometimes challenging experiences for young people.

It focuses on supporting young people that are disengaged from education to develop their self-confidence, self-knowledge and self-esteem while learning new skills.

A West Hill-based project has scooped much-needed cash from the Police and Crime Commissioner's Community Response Fund (CRF).

The 12-week programme, which will start on Tuesday, June 27, involves 12 three-hour weekly sessions.

A spokesperson said: “Rewilding Youth is a community interest company run by youth workers and outdoor education practitioners which aims to engage and work with communities of young people in Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire.

"We have been wanting to work in Bridlington for some time now and are really excited that we have been awarded some funding through the Humberside office of the police and crime commissioner to work with young people on West Hill.

"At the end of the programme we offer the opportunity for the young people to go away with us for four days on a wild camping trip.

"We have different locations we use in the Peak District, North Yorkshire and the Lake District.