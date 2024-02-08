A&B Healthcare, which provides cost effective and personal home care services such as night sitting, shopping and social care across the East Riding, has been nominated in the 2024 Yorkshire Choice Awards.

A&B Healthcare, which provides cost effective and personal home care services such as night sitting, shopping and social care across the East Riding, has been nominated in the 2024 Yorkshire Choice Awards.

A&B now needs votes from the public during the final stages of the competition at www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere to decide the eventual winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners will be announced at the inaugural awards gala dinner on Friday, June 7 at The Centenary Pavilion, Elland Road, Leeds.

A&B now needs votes from the public during the final stages of the competition at www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere to decide the eventual winners.

An A&B Healthcare spokesperson said: "We are so pleased to have been nominated.

"We have a fantastic team in the office who provide support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"We created a welcoming office based in Bridlington where clients, carers, family and friends can pop in at any time, you are sure to be welcomed with a smile and a cup of tea."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The 2024 Yorkshire Choice Awards, a celebration of Yorkshire’s exceptional talent and community impact, has officially entered the public voting stage, marking a significant milestone in recognising the region’s finest individuals and organisations.

"The nominees who have successfully advanced to the public voting stage have been revealed.

"The power to decide the winners now rests in the hands of the public.

"Voters are encouraged to peruse the list of nominees on the official Yorkshire Choice Awards website (www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere) and cast their votes to determine who will be crowned the 2024 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Voting will remain open until Friday, April 12, providing ample time for the community to have their say and support their local champions.

"Don’t miss this opportunity to participate in recognising and celebrating the incredible contributions of these nominees.”