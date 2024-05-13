Bridlington's Bondville Model Village now open for the summer season after gaining new owners

Bondville Model Village, which is based on Sewerby Road, Sewerby, received a huge refurbishment during the winter months after husband and wife team, Rachel and Mark Hill bought the attraction.

They have spent the past four months renovating the much-loved model village, alongside their family, friends and members of their team.

The duo have officially re-opened their doors to the public and re-introduced the beloved landmark in Sewerby, Bridlington, to this new chapter.

The opening was attended by local Mayor and Mayoress, John and Diane Arthur, alongside explorers who travelled across Yorkshire to experience the model village on opening week.

In its storied history and with the owner’s passion for preserving tradition and embracing the new, Rachel and Mark have been committed to elevating the visitor experience with a new in-and-outdoor Garden Tea Room, modification of the village, and creating an inclusive space that resonates with everyone.

The model village has already seen hundreds of visitors come through its doors and it shows no sign of slowing down.

A spokesperson said: “Whether it’s for a home baked scone and cup of Yorkshire tea, or a visit with the family to explore Bondville itself, there is so much to experience in this quaint corner of Yorkshire.”

Rachel said: "We are delighted to build upon the rich legacy of Bondville.

"Our vision has always been about making this an inclusive space for everyone to enjoy and alongside my family I am so proud and humbled by the reception we’ve received from the public so far.

“Throughout the year you can expect live events, entertainment and seasonal celebrations, because Bondville is a place that will hold lifelong memories and not just passing moments.”

Bondville Model Village and Garden Tea Rooms are open six days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) and you can pre-book tickets by visiting the website or paying upon venue arrival.

1 . Bondville Model Village Bridlington Mayor and Mayoress John and Diane Arthur attended Bondville’s official opening. Photo: via Bondville Photo Sales

2 . Bondville Model Village The model village has already seen hundreds of visitors come through its doors and it shows no sign of slowing down. Photo: via Bondville Photo Sales

3 . Bondville Model Village Bondville Model Village and Garden Tea Rooms are open six days a week. Photo: via Bondville Photo Sales

4 . Bondville Model Village Bondville Model Village, at Sewerby, near Bridlington.Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales