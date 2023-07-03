With much preparation, the Bridlington Pride Team made the first ever ‘Parade Along the Prom’ a reality.

Hundreds of visitors and residents lined the streets adorned in rainbow colours, alongside many Bridlington businesses and organisations.

The procession was led by the ‘Land Trainbow’, thanks to the support from the Coastal Services East Yorkshire team, who decorated the train for the occasion.

This years ‘Parade Along the Prom’ was Bridlington's first Pride Parade.

The conclusion of the parade was at the Yorkshire Coast BID Stage, where Vivian Twist got the party started in true pride style next to the Bridlington RNLI station.

In addition to this, Bridlington Gold Radio was set up outside and there were free children's and activities thanks to Humberside Fire & Rescue Service, Hudson Contract and The East Yorkshire Federation of Women's Institutes.

DJ Emma Diamond kicked off with a music set full of pride classics, and live entertainment from the UK's number one P!nk tribute and a live vocal drag Dua Lipa experience. The headliner from Ru Paul's Drag Race UK, Kitty Scott-Claus, brought the day to a close with her stunning performance and interaction with the crowd.

A spokesperson for the Bridlington Pride Team said: “It was lovely to begin the weekend celebrations with the new mayor of Bridlington, John Arthur, raising the Intersex inclusive pride flag at the War memorial, as well as seeing so many businesses displaying the colours too.

The streets of Bridlington were packed with spectators adorned in rainbow colours and waving Pride flags. Credit: TCF Photography.

“Thanks went out to the sponsors of the event because without them, the event would not have been possible.

“Mr Pride himself, Andy Train, provided the huge LGBT flag which was sent out from the stage, over the audience and was passed around the hall providing a spectacular sight for the audience on the balcony.

“Massive thanks must be given to our volunteers and everyone who attended the event. They made it a phenomenal experience with a safe atmosphere.

“Planning for next year's event has already begun and with more local support we can continue to make Bridlington an even more inclusive town, where everyone can feel safe to be their authentic selves.